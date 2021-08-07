How ‘The Green Knight’ Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

As far as Arthurian legends go, The Green Knight is an immersive, beautifully photographed if sometimes frustratingly structured fantasy adaptation. As far as David Lowery films go, it’s easily his best (though this evaluation comes from someone who was never a fan). Taken from the legend of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” there are many departures and adjustments to the final film and having read and watched either, I can say that Lowery’s approach is commendable in its surprisingly authentic blending of Pagan and Christian ritual and beliefs that are always in the backdrop of Arthurian legends. He also maintains a nice portion of the humor and silliness of the original tale while deepening and intensifying themes of destiny, honesty, and courage that are part of chivalric traditions.