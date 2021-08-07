Funk You ‘Moving Forward’ with New Album, Massive Tour

Emcee Jordan Jetson has remained an incredible creative force since coming onto the scene. There is much to be read into the title Phoenix Rose, from Jetson’s personal tragedies and challenges, to a rebirth of his career. It’s this later read that merits immediate attention: Jetson has never missed, and, as such, needed no artistic revival. To the former point, opener “Came Back” looks at how adversity shaped Jetson as an artist, whether that’s how his upbringing and time in the streets shaped him, or understandably oblique referencs to his current troubles. Still, Jetson ends with the beautiful “Undead,” a passionate track about the emotional toll of perseverance. The only grievance to be found with Phoenix Rose is in it’s brevity, which clocks in at around 9 minutes. More please, Mr. Jetson.