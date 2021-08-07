Cancel
This Is Us Boss Teases Spoilery Title of Final Season Premiere — Any Guesses?

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Randall is apparently on the case, in the photo seen here. But have you yet ventured a guess as to the title of This Is Us‘ final season premiere?. Dan Fogelman, creator and showrunner of the four-time Emmy-nominated best drama contender, shared on Twitter a peek at the Season 6 title page, noting that the word following “The” had effectively been redacted with ampersands, hashtags and such. But the second word is 10 letters long, he confirmed.

