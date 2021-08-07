Cancel
Bothell, WA

Former Bothell basketball star helps Team USA win gold at Tokyo Olympics

KING 5
KING 5
 6 days ago

A former Bothell High School basketball star helped Team USA win gold in the men’s basketball final at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

It was an extremely close game between the U.S. and France in Tokyo, but ultimately Team USA beat out France 87-82 to win their fourth Olympic gold medal in a row. France took home silver.

Kevin Durant sealed it with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic. The lead was five, France’s final possession was irrelevant, and it was over.

Zach LaVine, who was born in Renton, helped Team USA hold off France and win the gold.

LaVine was a three-year varsity basketball letter winner at Bothell High School and was named the 2013 A.P. Washington state player of the year as a senior, after averaging 28.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

He went on to play basketball for UCLA. LaVine now plays for the Chicago Bulls. He was named a member of the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team in June of this year.

