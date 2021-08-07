Cancel
Relationship Advice

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's one way to avoid having to do the "Chicken Dance." During an August 3 appearance on The Talk, John Corbett revealed he and partner Bo Derek wed last December after being together for nearly 20 years. "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement," the Sex and the City alum shared. "All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity." They are just the latest duo to join the club of celebs who quietly said "I do" without managing to tip off their fans. In fact, in May, E! News...

Bo Derek
John Corbett
