Dynasty Kills Off Another Original Cast Member in Tragic Season 4 Twist

By Andy Swift
imdb.com
 3 days ago

“Who’s in the casket?” It’s the question Dynasty fans have been asking all season, and Friday’s episode finally gave them their answer — for better or worse. We’ve waited long enough for this reveal, so we won’t bother beating around the bush: While saving Fallon and Liam from a pair of mustache-twirling kidnappers, Anders (played by Alan Dale since the reboot premiered in 2017) suffered an injury to his ribs that proved to be tragically fatal. Well, the injury isn’t technically what killed him, but the pain did distract him during a drive to visit Cristal in the hospital,

www.imdb.com

