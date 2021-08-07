Dynasty Kills Off Another Original Cast Member in Tragic Season 4 Twist

With NCIS season 19 poised to premiere on CBS this fall, why not talk about trailers — or, at least what should be in the first trailer? We’re sure that at some point next month, the first video footage for the season is going to be revealed. With that, there are a lot of different things we’re left to wonder about — because of all of the uncertainty around this season, there’s more of a need for CBS to get this right than ever before.