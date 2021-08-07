ISU QUARTERBACKS: Hard to separate candidates in QB competition

The biggest question hanging over the Indiana State football team doesn’t yet have an obvious answer. The question being, who starts at quarterback?

Given the ISU didn’t play a year ago, it has had a lot more time than usual to sort out the pros and cons of the three starting candidates — Kurtis Wilderman, Gunnar See and Northern Illinois transfer Anthony Thompson.

As of Friday’s practice, there was no obvious answer as far as whom the starter might be. ISU coach Curt Mallory noted that the decision needs to come soon so the team can spend the rest of camp preparing its offense without the question hanging over everyone’s heads.

“We’re going to have to start looking at what we do as far as reps are concerned as we get closer. We need to make some decisions come Monday. It’s fair to the team and fair to the individuals where we’re at quarterback,” Mallory said.

If you were looking for clues by observing recent ISU practices, there’s nothing obvious to go on. During one five-minute session, See might be in charge of the starters on offense and Thompson might get a rep or two at most. However, on the next five-minute session, Thompson might helm the ISU starters and See might only get a few reps. Responsibility for the starting group is truly a shared duty.

Neither do the quarterbacks themselves offer much of a clue. The difference in their skill sets is subtle. Thompson is probably most likely to run when the pocket collapses. Wilderman has the most experience — 12 games played with three starts since 2018 — but is not so experienced to create a big advantage for himself. See — who started two games in 2019 before he got hurt — averaged more yards per game than Wilderman did in 2019 (145 for See, 130 for Wilderman), but it was a small sample size.

Arm-wise? There’s not a clear difference, apart from the notable fact that Thompson is a southpaw, and same goes for consistency. None of them have made obvious strides above the others, but then, none have bad obviously poorer either.

So how does Mallory start to sort this out? How do the players themselves try to set themselves apart from their teammates?

“It’s good competition between the three of them right now. One day it’s one guy, but I’m waiting for one of them to take the lead. We’re looking for a guy who can operate and manage a game and extend plays with their feet. All three have shown that. They can all run. We want that in our system where we can run the quarterback,” Mallory said.

Mallory offered more insight in that regard.

“How are you going to respond to a mistake? Will you bounce back? I’ve seen that, where they recover, other than *that* play. Those are things we’ve looked at,” Mallory said.

As for the quarterbacks themselves? They’re just trying to stay consistent.

“It just comes with the position. You don’t change what you do, it’s about character and what you do when no one’s watching. The film study, taking what they say and put it to work on the field. If you do that, the coaches will notice and things will work out,” Thompson said.

“I’m just trying to do my job, whatever the play. This is my fifth year, so I know a thing or two about the offense and how it’s run. I get the young guys where they need to be and I try to get the right directions. ... It all comes down to individual plays and their outcomes.

See was unavailable for comment. He injured his throwing hand late in Friday’s practice and was being tended to by the athletic training staff.

The stakes of each individual play in practice is magnified based on the competition. Very often, a quarterback can stand out when things go wrong. If ISU’s outside rushers beat their tackles, the quarterback’s improvisational abilities could help them stand out.

“Kurtis has a lot of experience and that’s helped him and he’s played awfully well. So has Anthony and Gunnar gets better everyday. All three are competing hard,” Mallory said. “Anthony and Kurtis have extended plays with their feet. You will have breakdowns, but they’ve extended plays.”

There’s another factor in-play too — multi-tool talent Michael Haupert. In 2019, he and current Green Bay Packer Dominique Dafney teamed up in a Wildcat formation that either could run. Haupert rushed for 335 yards out of the “Wildcats” formation, and though he only attempted three passes? The threat is there for him to throw more. ISU has shown the Wildcat formation again during camp.

“He’s a very valuable part. He may be back as a kick or punt returner. He might be a running back, a wide receiver or a quarterback. He can do a lot of things for us. He can run, but what makes him scary is that he can throw,” Mallory said.

ISU has three freshman quarterbacks on the roster — Ethan Cain, Cade Chambers and Kai Ilela. They will bide their time as ISU settles on who will be on the depth chart above them.