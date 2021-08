Summer means internships for most Baylor students. For sophomore Corinna Kent, that internship meant delivering a baby. Over the summer, Kent has been working toward her EMT certification at MassBay Community College back home in Needham, Mass. As part of the pre-med track at Baylor, Kent felt the added course and experience would help her both academically and professionally. The course requires 16 hours of ride-alongs, which led to her to an internship with Patriot Ambulance.