SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the U.S. beat France 93-82. The win was the 52nd in a row for the U.S. dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics. The U.S. women went undefeated in group play _ albeit not in the dominant fashion the team is used to _ and advanced to the quarterfinals. The Americans haven’t lost a game in group play since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976. Even with the loss, France advanced to the quarterfinals because of point differential with the other third-place teams.