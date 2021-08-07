Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Neal Brown discusses COVID-19 amid start of WVU camp

By Matt Digby
woay.com
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics) – Hear from West Virginia head football Neal Brown as the Mountaineers began 2021 fall camp this week. Brown says he is excited for what will be his third season in Morgantown, and is optimistic that this season will be closer to normal compared to 2020. However, he acknowledges that COVID-19 could still pose problems, including the chance of games being canceled. He says most of the staff, and most of the players (though not all) have been fully vaccinated.

