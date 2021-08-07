Friday's area roundup: Navs fall despite inside the park homer; face win-or-go-home game Saturday
Keene Swamp Bats 8, North Shore Navigators 3: The Navs couldn't overcome a nine-hit effort by the Bats and will face a winner take all situation on the road Saturday at 3 p.m. Should they win, they'd advance to the NECBL semifinals. Joe Lomuscio mashed an inside the park homer in the setback to knock in the the team's only runs. Jake McElroy led the squad with two hits while Logan Bravo also had a hit.www.salemnews.com
