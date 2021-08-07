Friday's area roundup: Navs fall despite inside the park homer; face win-or-go-home game Saturday

NORWICH - The Sea Unicorns batted around twice in six innings and beat the Brockton Rox, 12-0, in a rain-shortened game at Dodd Stadium on Thursday night. The Sea Unicorns were hitting in the sixth when the skies opened, but not before knocking 14 hits around the yard early and often. Korey Morton (Norwalk) went 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Jordan Marot pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and just two hits and one walk allowed to earn the complete game victory.