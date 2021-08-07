Fight for the lake

There are many different types of lakes in all different shapes, sizes, compositions and types. Lakes can be fresh water or saline, free flowing or stagnant, and occur in various different areas all over the world. When studying lakes, it can be helpful to break down different sections of that body of water, and understand the way in which the lake itself functions. There are a series of classifications within a lake which can be used to further understand the inner workings of these types of bodies of water.