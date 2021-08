Have you ever cheated someone out of money when you knew it was wrong—or not paid a bill you knew you owed, and then later got cheated out of money yourself? Maybe you didn't 'fess up when a cashier handed you too much change—and then later you were stiffed out of money by a vendor? Well, they do say that what goes around comes around. It can feel like your poor money choices can come back to bite you tenfold in some future transaction.