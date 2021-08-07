Cancel
Indiana State

Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review
 3 days ago

STATE OF INDIANA MONTGOMERY COUNTY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA MONTGOMERY COUNTY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT NO. 2 CAUSE NO. 54D02-2107-EU-000068 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES S. KILGORE, deceased NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Notice is hereby given that David Byron Kilgore was on the 27th day of July, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of James S. Kilgore, deceased, who died on the 17th day of July, 2021. All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court, within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent's death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 28th day of July, 2021. Karyn Douglas CLERK OF THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT 2 CAPPER TULLEY & REIMONDO 131 North Green Street, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 hspaxlp 8/7 & 8/14, 2t.

