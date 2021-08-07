Cancel
Public Health

Daily housekeeping may be a permanent Covid casualty

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 3 days ago

To clean, or not to clean daily, that is the question. Daily hotel housekeeping, once a standard amenity at virtually every property across all chain scales, has now become the exception, not the rule, in today's Covid-era normal. In the height of the pandemic, many U.S. properties suspended routine daily...

#Housekeeping#Airbnb#Hilton Hilton#The Waldorf Astoria#Lxr
