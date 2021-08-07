Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, RI

Washington County Fair set for big return with Easton Corbin

By Rob Duguay Special to The Independent
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1967, The Washington County Fair has brought a ton of fun to southern Rhode Island. Taking place at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond, the fair has live music, carnival rides, tractor and truck pulls, livestock shows and activities for the kids. This year’s edition of the family friendly event will be happening from Aug. 11-15 after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the live music lineup, Nashville based country musician Easton Corbin will be performing on Friday, Aug. 13. He’ll be taking the main stage by storm with his set starting at 9 p.m.

www.independentri.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, RI
County
Washington County, RI
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Easton Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Family Farm#The University Of Florida#Ec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy