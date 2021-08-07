Washington County Fair set for big return with Easton Corbin

Since 1967, The Washington County Fair has brought a ton of fun to southern Rhode Island. Taking place at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond, the fair has live music, carnival rides, tractor and truck pulls, livestock shows and activities for the kids. This year’s edition of the family friendly event will be happening from Aug. 11-15 after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the live music lineup, Nashville based country musician Easton Corbin will be performing on Friday, Aug. 13. He’ll be taking the main stage by storm with his set starting at 9 p.m.