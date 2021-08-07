Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tigers ready to reignite old rivalry against Ashland in season opener

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouchdowns and the Northwestern Tigers football team goes together like PB&J. Last season they scored 28 TDs, however missed out on claiming the Heart O' North Conference title. On Tuesday they kicked off their first week of practice for the 2021 season. By Friday they were suited up in pads,...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Northwestern Tigers#Pb J#Oredocker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
Mckeesport, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Reist ready to lead Tigers’ offense

Caleb Reist has been following McKeesport football since he was 5 years old. He watched the Tigers continue their tradition of winning year after year while idolizing the stars that came before him. Now, as the expected starting quarterback for McKeesport heading into the fall season, Reist isn’t just dreaming...
Ashland, MAMilford Daily News

Dave Padavano ready to get started as new Ashland girls basketball coach

Dave Padavano already had some familiarity with the Tri-Valley League. Most recently, Padavano spent four years coaching the Leicester High girls varsity basketball team. When perennial state title contender Millis was moved to the Division 3 Central section prior to the 2017-2018 season, Padavano got to see the Mohawks play, as his Wolverines were in the same section.
Aztec, NMDaily Times

Tigers football looking forward to new season, opening game against Miyamura Aug. 20

AZTEC — Sometimes, a return to what we know is a comfort, and can lead to bigger and better things. That's what Aztec Tigers head football coach Eric Stovall is hoping for as he and the team prepare for their opening game on Aug. 20, a showdown at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium with Miyamura High School, ironically the only team the Tigers beat in a shortened, 5-game season that played out in the middle of spring.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones' first NFL completion was a perfect pass

They say you never forget your first, and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly won’t. Jones, the former Alabama star quarterback, is playing in his first preseason game for the Patriots against the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton started the game for New England, but Jones was brought in during the first quarter to gain some valuable experience.
NFLwcn247.com

Nick Bosa optimistic he’ll be ready for 49ers' season opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa has made substantial progress over the last few months as he attempts to return from a torn ACL that kept him out nearly all of last season. The San Francisco defensive end was a limited participant in the team’s first two practices of training camp, followed by a maintenance day Friday. The knee has held up well to this point, putting Bosa on track to play in the Sept. 12 season opener against Detroit. Bosa took the league by storm in 2019, recording 47 tackles, nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. For his efforts, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. But in just Week 2 of the ’20 season, Bosa tore the ACL in his left knee.
College Sportssportswar.com

Bringing back MD reignites a lot of rivalries that no longer occur

Really interesting stuff RE: next moves. ND holds the short term key -- D Hokie 08/05/2021 10:07AM. "Bigger is no longer better, unless bigger also equals quality" - EXACTLY ** -- neworleanshoo 08/05/2021 9:45PM. Seems like every time someone says nothing is happening…something happens. -- Stech 08/05/2021 7:48PM. I don't...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators in Top 5 for RB Trevor Etienne

A long time process is coming to a head. Jennings (La.) High School running back Trevor Etienne took another step in his recruitment process on Wednesday morning, narrowing down his list of top teams from 10 to five. Including the Gators alongside Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Georgia, Etienne eliminated the...
Boyd, TXyourglenrosetx.com

Lady Tigers open season with losses to Boyd, Sanger

BOYD — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened the 2021 volleyball season on Tuesday night with a pair of losses to Boyd and Sanger at Boyd High School. They will look to get their first wins of the year on Friday on the opening day of the Wimberley Tournament. The Lady Tigers will take on Johnson City (9 a.m,); Argyle (noon) and St. Paul II Catholic (1 p.m.).
Elba, ALelba-clipper.com

Elba Tigers ready to hit the field with season opener set for Aug. 20th

With the kickoff of the high school football season only a week away, Elba coach Marc Sieving reports his Tigers are ready to play. “We still have a lot of work to do in a very short time,” stated Sieving, “but the players are ready to get on the field and I’ll admit that we as coaches are anxious to also get the season underway. Last week was the official start of preseason practice and we went out three days in shorts and helmets and one day in shorts and shoulder pads. We had a scrimmage Saturday night and got to watch the players in a game-type situation, but with just two weeks in pads before our first game it forces us to probably try to get a little too much done in a short period of time.”
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Announce Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party For Season Opener Against Raiders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens may be starting the regular season with a Monday Night Football road matchup in Las Vegas but the team is inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Sept. 13 game on the big screen. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the watch party about two hours before the Ravens take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to kickoff, local pop-punk heroes, All Time Low will perform. Additionally, retired players, mascot Poe, Ravens cheerleaders and Baltimore’s Marching Ravens will all make appearances. At halftime, the team plans for a firework show along with aerial drones. Concession stands will be open during the event and interactive games will be set up along the stadium concourse. Tickets are on sale now and cost $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Parking in the stadium lot is free. For more info, visit here. 
Nebraska StateThe News-Gazette

Illini legends, lists & lore: Football season openers against Nebraska

Twenty days from Sunday, the Illini open their 2021 football season against Nebraska. Including UI’s previous 131 campaigns, it’s only the fifth time the Illini and the Cornhuskers have opened their seasons against one another. Perhaps surprisingly, Illinois holds a 2-1-1 winning advantage against Nebraska in the first four of...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Bulldogs kickoff first fall practice since 2019

Bulldog football is back. On Monday, for the first time in nearly two years, the University of Minnesota Duluth football team kicked off fall practice at Malosky Stadium. "There's just something different about practicing in fall camp when you know you've got a season ahead, rather than a lot of unknowns," said UMD's offensive coordinator Chase Vogler. "We're excited about it, our guys are excited about it. We have a lot of talent coming back. We have a chance to be really good, but we've got to take it one day at a time."
WorldSportsnet.ca

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats in front of packed crowd at CFL season opener

WINNIPEG -- Kenny Lawler may have caught two touchdown passes, but running back Brady Oliveira felt he really scored big after the Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 19-6 Thursday in the 2021 CFL season-opener. Filling in for fellow Winnipeg native and injured star Andrew Harris (calf), Oliveira turned heads...

Comments / 0

Community Policy