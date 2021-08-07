Disgraced love gov defiant against sexual harassment accusations as he is hit with a criminal complaint

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.