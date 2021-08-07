Cancel
Disgraced love gov defiant against sexual harassment accusations as he is hit with a criminal complaint

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
R. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes Charges

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.
Casanova Co-Defendant Shantay Outlaw Strikes Plea Agreement With Feds

According to a confirmed report from AllHipHop, Caswell “Casanova” Senior’s RICO case has turned up a notch after one of the rapper’s close associates has reportedly taken a plea deal with the FBI. Shantay Outlaw aka Easy allegedly participated in some of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation’s criminal activities while...
'Expert Mathematician' on Election Fraud Actually a Swing Set Installer, Lawsuit Claims

On January 27, the pro-Trump channel OAN broadcast a segment interviewing an "expert mathematician" named Ed Solomon who claimed to have found evidence within precinct-level reporting that the election was rigged by an algorithm. The basis of Solomon's claim is that he found several precincts throughout the country reporting exactly the same results at various times throughout the vote tabulation process.
2 New York City men freed after 30 years in prison when state judges overturn murder convictions

Two New York City men who remained in prison for more than three decades saw freedom Monday after a state court overturned their murder convictions based on withheld evidence. Carlton Roman and Christopher Ellis, both Black, faced murder charges in 1989 and 1990, respectively. Both men served at least 30 years in prison for crimes but saw their fortunes changed when state judges in separate cases recently overturned their convictions: Roman saw total exoneration, while Ellis saw his charges vacated.
Gov. Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint

The County Sheriff in Albany released new details on a criminal complaint filed by one of Gov. Cuomo’s accusers. He stated that the conduct was sexual in nature. He added that a misdemeanor charge and arrest are possible, but premature.Aug. 7, 2021.

