OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — With the start of school just weeks away, Baltimore County wants to make sure all eligible students have the chance to roll up their sleeves to get the covid shot. A mass vaccination clinic was held at New Town High School in Owings Mills on Monday. “I wanted to get the COVID vaccine to stop the spread of COVID, just because the delta variant,” said Temitope Adenaike, 9th grade Baltimore County student. Baltimore County student Temitope Adenaike was joined by other young Marylanders — a population health officials have recently been targeting. Monday’s mass vaccination clinic is all part...