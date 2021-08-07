NC Sea Grant seeks coastal, marine education specialist
MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for applicants to apply for a coastal and marine education specialist position with N.C. Sea Grant. N.C. Sea Grant, a UNC system, multi-campus program supporting research, education and outreach opportunities with a branch at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City, is seeking applications for a coastal and marine education specialist. The full description is online at jobs.ncsu.edu/postings/146810. Application review begins Friday, Aug. 13.www.carolinacoastonline.com
Comments / 1