Have you been to Tybee Island lately? Next time you are in Savannah, take the 18-mile drive to Tybee where you can find a lot of nice restaurants which serve the best seafood. Tybee is the easternmost point in Georgia. In Indian language, Tybee means salt. The thing that most people think of when they think of Tybee is the old lighthouse. Tybee Light is one of the oldest landmarks in Georgia. The lighthouse is believed to be the third oldest lighthouse in America. The current lighthouse was completed in October 1807 and stands 144 feet above sea level.