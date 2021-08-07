Cancel
Today in History

By The Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 3 days ago

Today is the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers. In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress. In...

www.times-news.com

