Bluegrass guitar virtuoso Billy Strings has been one of the hottest artists in both the bluegrass and jam band communities since prior to the covid-19 pandemic. In addition to winning a Grammy in 2019, he has continued to build a dedicated following by releasing new songs as well as live streams to audiences that were stuck at home. On September 24th, 2021, his new album Renewal will be released. His middle name could perhaps be hustle, though his stage presence at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT last night exhibited nothing but patience and confidence as his band delivered their signature blend of traditional bluegrass meets jam rock fusion.