Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine opens newest location on Chancellor Dr. in Crestview Hills

Part 8 of our series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. In the 1970s, Thomas More College joined the bandwagon of colleges and universities that, guided by their accreditation bodies, developed long-range plans. Reaccreditation is a process that higher educational institutions undergo in a cycle of ten years. It is expected that the accrediting body — in Thomas More’s case the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS)—provide their member institutions with helpful suggestions to address possible weaknesses or opportunities for growth. The 1969 SACS Reaffirmation Committee Visitation to Thomas More recommended the inclusion of long-range planning as a top priority.