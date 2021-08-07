Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine opens newest location on Chancellor Dr. in Crestview Hills
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine continues to expand its Northern Kentucky presence by cutting the ribbon on a new location on Chancellor Drive in Crestview Hills. “It’s great to have you in our city and expanding in Northern Kentucky,” said Crestview Hills Mayor Paul Meier during a ribbon cutting ceremony that was attended by Beacon leadership, physicians and staff along with representatives of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and members of the Edgewood Fire/EMS, which along with the city of Fort Mitchell provides emergency services to Crestview Hills.www.nkytribune.com
Comments / 0