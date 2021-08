Top 10 high school boys golfers to watch this fall. Central Catholic is coming off a Division III state team championship. The Crusaders lost their top two (Charlie Belden, Kyle Freudeman) players from that team to graduation but Shamblen seems poised to step up and make up for that loss. Shamblen shot an 81 at the Tannenhauf district tournament last fall, which was just three strokes behind Belden who won the tournament as an individual with a 78. Shamblen followed that up with an impressive eighth-place finish (153) at the state tournament. Shamblen should be part of a core that should keep Central Catholic in the conversation for the Division III state championship once again.