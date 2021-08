This old Chinese idiom, give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, has resonated with me all my life. That is why I can’t fix my car. I can open the hood, stare at the contents of the engine and say, “Yep, I need a mechanic,” because I have no idea what any of this stuff is in here. My dad taught me to fix sprinklers, paint citrus trees, mow a yard and clean pools. Fix cars? Not a chance as my “teacher” had a different set of skills. I found my calling elsewhere.