Rare’s spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie, Yooka-Laylee, took every bit of what made Banjo so memorable and upgraded it for the newer generation. With the game going free as part of the Games with Gold service, many newcomers are going to be trying out this platformer. As such, we’re bringing you a guide for one of the more important collectibles in the game, the power extenders. Collecting power extenders in Yooka-Laylee will increase the duration that you can utilize your powers, making the game so much easier. Finding all of these will not only upgrade your character, but will unlock the “Bar star” achievement for you as well.