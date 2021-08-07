Cancel
Preservation of Affordable Housing acquires Island Terrace Apartments near future site of Obama Presidential Center

By Sharon Fountain
chicagocrusader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh rise apartment building in Woodlawn once owned by cosmetic magnate George Johnson sold for over $29M. Island Terrace, a 21-story apartment high rise in Woodlawn that was once owned by cosmetic magnate George E. Johnson Sr., was recently sold for $29.5 million to the Preservation of Affordable Housing. Located at 6430 S. Stony Island, across from the planned Obama Presidential Center, Island Terrace has 240 apartments accommodating a broad range of incomes and household sizes.

