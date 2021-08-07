Preservation of Affordable Housing acquires Island Terrace Apartments near future site of Obama Presidential Center
High rise apartment building in Woodlawn once owned by cosmetic magnate George Johnson sold for over $29M. Island Terrace, a 21-story apartment high rise in Woodlawn that was once owned by cosmetic magnate George E. Johnson Sr., was recently sold for $29.5 million to the Preservation of Affordable Housing. Located at 6430 S. Stony Island, across from the planned Obama Presidential Center, Island Terrace has 240 apartments accommodating a broad range of incomes and household sizes.chicagocrusader.com
