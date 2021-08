This awesome Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid cosplay is highlighting Lucoa just in time for the second season of the anime! Following a several year wait, Kyoto Animation has finally returned for the second season of the series, officially titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), as part of the new wave of releases in the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This second season has introduced a new face to the mix, but has also had brief brushes with fan favorites from the first season fans want to see more of like Lucoa.