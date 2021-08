Game developer Arkane Studios has just announced that upcoming video game Deathloop is officially gone gold. After a long while since its first reveal last E3 2019, the game is now officially gone gold. What it means is that the main development is now finished with polish, and ready to be printed for physicals and distribution. There will be tweaks later on, but only minor ones that will not need any delays. If a studio announces this, it usually means the upcoming release date will be final and no delays are going to be announced unless there are some circumstances.