Arlin R. Williams, age 66 of Syracuse, NE

Arlin Robert Williams, age 66 of Syracuse, NE passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 unexpectedly in Kansas City, KS. Arlin was born March 6, 1955 in Akron, CO to Cecil Charles Williams and Eileen June (Steele) Williams. He was married to Krista Karol Lovell on March 23, 1985 in Yuma, CO. Arlin attended Arickaree High School and received his Master’s Degree in 2013 from Peru State College. He worked a wide variety of jobs, but most recently was an over the road truck driver for M&T Trucking of Bartlett, IA.