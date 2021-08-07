Cancel
Syracuse, NE

Arlin R. Williams, age 66 of Syracuse, NE

News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlin Robert Williams, age 66 of Syracuse, NE passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 unexpectedly in Kansas City, KS. Arlin was born March 6, 1955 in Akron, CO to Cecil Charles Williams and Eileen June (Steele) Williams. He was married to Krista Karol Lovell on March 23, 1985 in Yuma, CO. Arlin attended Arickaree High School and received his Master’s Degree in 2013 from Peru State College. He worked a wide variety of jobs, but most recently was an over the road truck driver for M&T Trucking of Bartlett, IA.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
