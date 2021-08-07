Yesteryear-Ray Kline and Frani (Julick) Brock

Ray Kline submitted these photos and caption. In the photos are Ray Kline, formerly of Patton, now residing in Altoona, and Frani (Julick) Brock, formerly of Patton, now residing in Henderson, Nev. Kline said, “As time goes by and the simple things seem to be just a memory, memories are restored and good times are had. The 1953 photo was taken when life was relaxed and very uneventful and an old purse served as a toy and carrier for a small puppy. In the 2015 photo, the same friends re-enacted the childhood pleasures with a big purse, small dog and with big laughs.