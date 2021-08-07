Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Official Trailer for ‘Y: The Last Man’ is Finally Here and It Looks Amazing

By Becky O'Brien
cinelinx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several abortive attempts to bring the series to life, the first trailer for Y: The Last Man is here and it exceeds all expectations. After at least one failed attempt to adapt the series to television before, we’re finally getting the story of Y: The Last Man brought to life as the first trailer has been revealed, along with a release date of September 13th.

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y Chromosome#The Last Man#The Official Trailer#Fx#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

“Red Notice” Set to Be the Biggest Movie Netflix has Ever Done

It’s ambitious to say such things, but many people take a look at Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and the star power they bring to the screen and get a bit overwhelmed. It’s entirely possible that the biggest movie Netflix has ever committed to might do everything they’re hoping for and more, and it’s expected that things will be hyped out of control. But those of us that don’t have as much invested are going to be content to sit back and wait to see if everything that’s being said is going to come to fruition or, just playing devil’s advocate, things might fall short and people will be caught smiling when the floor drops out from beneath them. A lot is dependent on the actors, the story, and how everything comes together to make it work. The upside, a big upside really, is that the three main actors that are headlining this movie are all proven action stars and, on top of that, have proven themselves in other movies as well. If not for that, then it might be that some folks might have already stated that it’s getting too much hype for too little anticipated payoff.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
TV SeriesFanSided

Gone for Good is coming to Netflix tonight

It’s time for another Harlan Coben adaptation. Gone for Good is the newest offering, and it’s coming to Netflix tonight. When it comes to crime thrillers, Harlan Coben is one of the best authors to read. A lot of his work has been adapted into TV shows for Netflix, including The Stranger and The Woods. It’s almost time for the latest adaptation.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Is new Netflix revenge thriller series Hit and Run worth watching?

A brand new series has beaten the likes of Outer Banks and Never Have I Ever and taken the top spot as the most-watched TV show on Netflix. Israeli-American thriller Hit and Run only landed on the streaming platform last week and has already skyrocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying about it here...
TV ShowsPosted by
TIME

Here's Everything New on Netflix in August 2021—and What's Leaving

Netflix has something for every just about viewer coming to the streaming service in August 2021, whether that means old episodes of 30 Rock or new episodes of Paris Hilton’s cooking show, aptly titled Cooking With Paris . A slew of other originals are arriving on the platform, from the new series The Chair , in which Sandra Oh plays the first woman of color to lead a faltering English department at a prestigious university, to He’s All That, the Addison Rae-starring remake of She’s All That .
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Horror Series out Next Month

October is still more than a month away, but Netflix isn't wasting any time in jumpstarting spooky season. The streaming giant on Monday released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, a seven-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the hit originals The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiering in September.
TV SeriesApartment Therapy

7 TV Shows to Watch If You’re All Caught Up on “Lucifer”

It was recently announced that “Lucifer” will be returning for its sixth and final season later this year, on September 10. If you’re a fan of the show, this means you’ll finally get more time with the devilishly handsome Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and discover the answers you’ve been waiting for after that season five finale.
MoviesDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Last Letter From Your Lover’ + More

Happy Friday, everyone! Can you believe we are almost done with the second month of the summer? Time is flying by! This is why we are dedicating this weekend to stopping and smelling the roses— something we can all do metaphorically by chilling out and watching the best movies and shows our favorite streaming services have to offer. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect places to start exploring. And don’t break yet another sweat by the enormity of all the choices because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VideosPosted by
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this weekend (August 13-15)

It’s officially time to relax. With a hard workweek ending, it’s time to find out what’s new to Netflix this weekend (August 13-15) so you can properly enjoy some fine streaming content. Before we get going, it’s certainly worth noting that this is according to the streaming service itself. If...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in July

Netflix is removing number of titles from its service this week.The streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next seven days (find a list compiling everything that’s being added here).Movies19 JulyMay You Prosper22 JulyThe 36th Chamber Of Shaolin Bang Rajan 2 The Bund (Shang Hai tan xu ji) The Devil and Father Amorth The Five Venoms Flying Guillotine 2 (Palace Carnage)...
TV & VideosDecider

When Will ‘After We Fell’ Be on Netflix?

Earlier this week, fans were gifted with the first trailer for After We Fell!. The third film in the incredibly popular After franchise, After We Fell continues the complicated love story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). The upcoming film deals with new revelations about Tessa and Hardin’s families, which throws everything they thought they knew in doubt.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Twilight Movies Dominating Netflix's Top 10, But Manifest Has Started Crushing In The Numbers Again

NBC's Manifest has been one of the hottest television shows of 2021... ever since it was cancelled shortly after its Season 3 finale but kept on crushing the competition streaming on Netflix. Nothing on Netflix seems to be able to knock Manifest very far down for long, even the recent release of the five films based on the four books of the Twilight saga. Despite Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 taking up half the Top 10 list and even overcoming Manifest for a time, Manifest is crushing the numbers again.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Final Trailer Brings Cobra Out of Hiding in Theaters This Weekend

In lead up to the movie's release later this week, Paramount Pictures have gifted fans with one final look at upcoming G.I. Joe Origins outing, Snake Eyes. Featuring some new footage mixed in with several shots we have seen before, the newly released trailer gives us a further glimpse at the action to come in this first installment of a planned ongoing franchise.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Zombies rise, terrorize a town in trailer for SyFy’s Day of the Dead series

Somehow I missed the news last February that SyFy had greenlit a TV reboot of George A. Romero's classic 1985 zombie horror film, Day of the Dead—just before the widespread onset of a deadly global pandemic, no less. And somehow the series managed to get into production despite all the shutdowns. SyFy dropped the official trailer for the ten-episode series during a panel at Comic-Con@home, with a planned premiere date this October, just in time for Halloween. You can watch the full 45-minute panel here.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Stranger Things Season 4 Premiering On Netflix Earlier Than We Thought?

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular original series, but so much time has passed since the release of Season 3 back in July 2019 that several other series have become smash hits and dominated the streamer. With more than two years since the third season finale cliffhanger, only a couple of teasers' worth of footage, repeated delays, and no confirmation of when it will premiere, fans haven't had too much to go on. Now, however, executive producer Shawn Levy has dropped some exciting comments that raise the question: could Season 4 premiere with new cast members earlier than we thought?
Moviesfangirlish.com

The ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Trailer Is Here And It’s Amazing!

Yay! Prisoners of the Ghostland has finally released its full trailer and it’s even more incredible than yesterday’s teaser trailer revealed. We mean, it’s bomb after bomb! Besides the trailer, we have a first look from the movie and we love it! Are you ready to see everything?. Here we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy