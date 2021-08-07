Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Teases the Return of the All Valley Karate Tournament

By Matt Malliaros
cinelinx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the fight for the soul of the valley! Netflix has released a new teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4, which will see the return of the All Valley Karate Tournament. However, there is a lot more at stake this time than there were in Season 1. The tournament has...

www.cinelinx.com

TV SeriesEW.com

New Cobra Kai teaser features first season 4 footage

The sacred martial arts ritual known as the All Valley Karate Tournament is coming to Cobra Kai season 4 — and now we know when. (Well, at least the month.) A new teaser released by Netflix on Thursday reveals the first footage from season 4 of the Emmy-nominated comedy: We see a young woman — could it be Sam (Mary Mouser)? — leaping between buildings, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) smashing cement blocks, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) training with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at Miyagi-do. The scenes are intercut with shots of the rival karate students and senseis — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) — showing off their best moves in advance of the All Valley Tournament. Oh, and that ponytail? It most likely belongs to Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — who will be appearing in season 4.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed a new promo video for their hit series Cobra Kai, offering a tease of what's to come in the new batch of episodes but also revealing that the series will return this December. No official premiere date was announced in the date, but with five possible Fridays in December (one of them Christmas Eve, the other New Year's Eve) there's really only two different places the series could land (most likely December 3 or December 10). One place the show almost certainly will not premiere is Friday, December 17, the date that The Witcher season two will arrive on Netflix. Nevermind all that, check out the karate in the promo above!
TV SeriesPolygon

Cobra Kai season 4 teaser gives up release month, little else

Cobra Kai’s fourth season premieres this December, Netflix announced Thursday, supplying a teaser trailer to go with the news. Shot like a promo for the All-Valley Karate Tournament — Cobra Kai’s cast accounts for five championships in the event’s 52-year history — the teaser gives us only the briefest glimpse of any new footage (looks like some rooftop parkour is on deck, for example).
Combat SportsESPN

This isn't Cobra Kai: Karate finally makes Olympic debut

TOKYO --  The history of karates journey to the Olympics would make a pretty good backstory for a martial arts movie. Generations of determined athletes have collectively spent half a century training, studying and working toward their goal, overcoming setbacks and patiently honing their martial art for the big moment.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Reveals Release Date Window

"The soul of the Valley is on the line." Netflix has released a new teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4 while confirming the release date of the highly-anticipated chapter of the Karate Kid spinoff series. Although no actual new footage was revealed, the teaser hypes up the return of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Cobra Kai season 4: everything we know so far

Cobra Kai season 4 will have a release date on Netflix before the end of 2021, it's been confirmed. The Karate Kid sequel series moved from YouTube to the streamer for its third season, and became a monster hit – now it's one of Netflix's most anticipated returning originals. Cobra...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators On How Childhood Friendship And A ‘Karate Kid’ Obsession Led Them To The Emmys – Behind The Lens

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg were friends growing up in the 1980s. The trio also had massive love for and an obsession with the movie The Karate Kid, but where that might have been it for your average kids, these three have never let go of it. Individually becoming successful television creators and producers, the trio never lost touch and made what seemed like a long-shot Hail Mary pass into reality by pitching Sony Pictures Television and Will Smith’s Overbrook (who owned Karate Kid rights) on a wild idea: carry the saga forward, nearly 40 years later, as a contemporary TV series that would reunite stars Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel, and William Zabka, who played his arch nemesis Johnny, along with other original cast members and a new generation of stars.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Fans Freaking Out Over New Season 4 Trailer

Cobra Kai gave fans a jolt this Thursday morning with the release of a new teaser trailer for the fourth season of the smash-hit martial arts show. The Karate Kid spinoff series only made its debut on the streaming giant, after YouTube Red passed on making any more seasons, in January this year but this promo promises that the next batch of episodes will arrive before 2021 is out. And fans couldn’t be more excited.
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Cobra Kai season 4 release date confirmed for December 2021

We finally know when Cobra Kai season 4 will be released on Netflix!. Netflix confirmed the Cobra Kai season 4 release date will be in December 2021. The streaming service also shared the first teaser trailer for the new season of the Netflix original series. It’s been a while since...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Fans Are Losing It After Learning Season 4 Premiere Date

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be here very soon. On Thursday morning, Netflix made the announcement that the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series will be released in December. A promo video was released to go along with the premiere date announcement and it shows the cast members getting ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament, an event that is very special to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johhny Lawrence (William Zabka).
TV SeriesNME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4

A new look at the upcoming season of Netflix‘s Cobra Kai has been released. The show recently received an Emmy nomination for its previous season, and returns to the streaming platform in December, it has now been revealed. An official synopsis for the latest instalment of the show reads: “Season...
TV Seriesnews-shield.com

Netflix Sets ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Return & Unveils Action-Packed First Look (VIDEO)

The battle for the soul of the valley continues as Netflix offers its first look at Season 4 of the hit series Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel series will officially return for its latest season this December and is making way for one unbelievable team-up. Set 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai continues the story of Daniel La Russo (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

