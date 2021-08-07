Cobra Kai Season 4 Teases the Return of the All Valley Karate Tournament

Netflix has revealed a new promo video for their hit series Cobra Kai, offering a tease of what's to come in the new batch of episodes but also revealing that the series will return this December. No official premiere date was announced in the date, but with five possible Fridays in December (one of them Christmas Eve, the other New Year's Eve) there's really only two different places the series could land (most likely December 3 or December 10). One place the show almost certainly will not premiere is Friday, December 17, the date that The Witcher season two will arrive on Netflix. Nevermind all that, check out the karate in the promo above!