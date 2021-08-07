We can do amazing things when we partner

Body Those of you 60 years of age or older will probably understand this week’s thoughts and musings more than those in the younger set. When I was growing up, our society was still influenced greatly by the farm culture. That culture was even more prevalent in my parents’ and grandparents’ generations as my mother, just like her mother, had not worked outside the home. My dad farmed ground that was “in the family,” and tried to make a go of it, but it just wasn’t enough to provide for our growing family. Dad found work at a service station in our hometown of Goessel, delivering fuel and doing whatever came up at the station, and later, leased or sold the land and all our farm equipment when he began working at Hesston Corporation. For most of my school years, my mother did not have a job other than an AVON route. But that changed, too, as she went to work at a bank in Hesston, about 15 miles from home. My two younger brothers were on their own much more than me and my two older brothers. There are still stories that surface at times about my younger brothers alone on the farm in the summers and some of their crazy death-defying experiments.