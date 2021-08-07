Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

We can do amazing things when we partner

Evening Star
 3 days ago

Two main phenomena make it very difficult for us as Americans to work together. The first is a viewpoint that says anything “political” is bad and should be avoided. The second is polarization that has us deeply distrust anything those we define as “others” say and do. Both prevent us...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity And Islam#Amazing Things#Americans#Judaism#Calvary Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
SocietyNRToday.com

Letter: Could we get back just doing the 'decent thing?'

Is it amusing or pitiful that Radical Feminist Educated Elitist Socialists Democrats (and their male counterparts) have nothing better to do than dis the more conservative folks who don't agree with their political views?. Blaming the conservative GOP for all the negative events happening in this country is irresponsible and...
Relationship AdviceDaily Corinthian

Do we take or do we make things better?

Give a person a fish and they will eat one meal. Teach a person how to fish and they will eat for a lifetime. Do you seek how much you can take from life, or do you strive to see how much you can make? What’s the difference? You take what someone else offers. You make for yourself by creating the circumstances you desire.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

10 Instances When We Need to Do More Than Pray

Prayer doesn’t absolve us from action. First, a caveat. If you read my articles regularly, you know my commitment to prayer. So, I am in no way arguing that prayer is somehow ineffective or unnecessary. I simply want us to think about times when we need to do more than pray:
Societyroseautimes.com

We did a thing!

The fair has come and gone. It is a fun week, but a person sure gets tired out. I also am always ready for a home cooked meal by the end of fair week. Brandon was too!. Check out the Section B of the paper and see all the fair happenings. Maybe your picture will grace the pages!
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith column: The reality of suffering

Romans 8:18 says, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”. Despite the many benefits of a technologically advanced society, we have not eliminate suffering, no will we ever be able to. Suffering is part of what it means to be human; it is part of inhabiting this universe. To be human, to live on this planet in this universe is to understand that life is full of risk, and one of the risks we take every day is that we might suffer. No matter what we do, people get sick, accidents happen, and people die.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Feminism and femininity

Rebecca Lemke is an author and blogger who writes about her struggle to live as a woman of God in a godless society. I was struck by an article she wrote titled, “Feminism tried to steal my femininity.”. In it she says, “Feminism, not the patriarchy, was what tried to...
Saint Cloud, MNEcho Press

Letter: We can all do better when it comes to climate change

This is the worst drought I have experienced in my lifetime. I find myself constantly checking weather conditions on my phone, hoping and praying that soon our fields and waterways will be replenished by a gentle, soaking rain. Conversations with farmers and community members leave me disheartened and worried about what is to come.
SocietyGrazia

The Great Freedom Day Friendship Divide: What Do We Do When Our Friends Don't Act The Way We Think They Should?

How did you celebrate Freedom Day? We marked the occasion by harshly judging our friends. Hurrah! Not really, but it did feel a bit like that. Monday 19 July saw the nation divided between those glad to see restrictions lifted and those concerned it was premature, due to the rising number of infections. The ‘pingdemic’ had reached an almighty crescendo: more than 500,000 people were pinged in the first week of July by the NHS Covid 19 app – a 46% increase on the week before. Between 8 and 15 July, 600,000 were pinged. What with that and the number of WhatsApp groups we wish we’d never joined, our phones have been red hot – and friendships have been caught in the crossfire. Many people haven’t been able to square their friends’ actions with what they feel is appropriate. Friends who’ve broken self-isolation, for example. Who’ve sent their kids to school with potential symptoms. Who’ve taken risks and cut corners, sometimes out of sheer desperation, but it has caused divisions and rifts. It’s got ugly.
PoliticsTuscaloosa News

America, we can do better; Our future depends on it

No matter how often we do or say something, no matter how strongly we believe in the rightness of something, sometimes we feel like we’re beating a dead horse. Periodically, I write opinion pieces decrying the hostilities exhibited by one group, or one race, or one party against another. What we’re seeing displayed on the political stage in D.C., in state Legislatures all across this country (especially in red states) is enough to make any well person sick.
Religionssnet.org

Do we need to Love Ourselves before we can Love Others?

It was a novel idea, and it did sound logical. But it didn’t feel right: “We must love ourselves first, or we cannot love others as Jesus told us to.” The speaker at our dorm vespers explained that, since Jesus told to love others as we love ourselves, we must first love ourselves. As a teenager in the 1960’s, I was taken aback by this idea. It didn’t match what I understood from my Bible study.
ReligionCentral Virginian

SOWING SEEDS OF FAITH: Persistent, persevering prayer

We pray about something important or painful. We desperately need an answer. We hope for a response of comfort and understanding but no answer comes… at least not an answer that would satisfy us at the time. We then ask: “Where is God? Does God care about me?”. In the...
HealthEvening Star

Why is it? It all comes down to facts and truth

Once in a while a single question is brought forth: “Why is it ...?” Why is it that thus or thus is happening? Why is it that they have and I don't?. I’m sure that you have a lot of “why is it” questions on your mind. It all comes down to facts and truth, like why is it that I got beat in the YMCA’s pickleball tournament last Friday. Wellllll, the facts and truth are that I’m old and the competition was better. Simple. No arguments. If only all “why is it” questions were that easy to solve.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Environmentwaynetimes.com

The little things we don't think about

You got a wad of chewing gum in your mouth, but it has lost any, or all of its original flavor. So, do you follow human nature and just chuck it. This brings up several long-term environmental concerns if the gum were to be allowed to collect in landfills and our urban and rural landscapes. According to some estimates, chewing gum already makes up 250,000 tons of waste in our planet’s landfills.
Ashley, INEvening Star

Thank you to all who helped make Ashley-Hudson Festival a success

The Ashley-Hudson Festival for 2021 was one to put on the books! We are so grateful that the community came together, had fun, and left with a smile. Thanks to the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, utilities and Street Departments for making the little details smooth sailing. We called in recruits to...
Lifestylestocktonsentinel.com

When do we want it? NOW!

Body Those of you 60 years of age or older will probably understand this week’s thoughts and musings more than those in the younger set. When I was growing up, our society was still influenced greatly by the farm culture. That culture was even more prevalent in my parents’ and grandparents’ generations as my mother, just like her mother, had not worked outside the home. My dad farmed ground that was “in the family,” and tried to make a go of it, but it just wasn’t enough to provide for our growing family. Dad found work at a service station in our hometown of Goessel, delivering fuel and doing whatever came up at the station, and later, leased or sold the land and all our farm equipment when he began working at Hesston Corporation. For most of my school years, my mother did not have a job other than an AVON route. But that changed, too, as she went to work at a bank in Hesston, about 15 miles from home. My two younger brothers were on their own much more than me and my two older brothers. There are still stories that surface at times about my younger brothers alone on the farm in the summers and some of their crazy death-defying experiments.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Isaac Newtongivesendgo.com

easing a burden is the least we can do

Campaign to help ease a burden—funeral expenses for the family of KCSO Sergeant, our brother, Tim Laycock. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. *this is the long version with regard to the campaign details! for a shorter read, skip ahead to the update entitled "much shorter version of the campaign details." ~thanks, all!. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy