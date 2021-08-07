Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

St. Louis native Jayson Tatum brings home gold medal with Team USA basketball

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSRxz_0bKX1wdF00

For the first time since 1968, St. Louis has an Olympic gold medalist in men's basketball.

Chaminade grad and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum helped Team USA bring home the gold medal on Friday night with a 87 to 82 victory against France. Tatum had 19 points in the win.

The 23-year-old NBA star was one of the stars of the tournament for Team USA.

With the gold, Tatum becomes just the third-ever St. Louis area native to win gold in basketball at the Olympics (Bill Bradley and Jo Jo White), and the first since 1968 (White won in Mexico City).

Tatum was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school at Chaminade and a McDonald's All-American before deciding to play a year of college basketball at Duke.

Tatum was drafted No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Since he arrived in the NBA, Tatum has become a star . He's already a two-time All-Star (2020, 2021), and averaged a career-high 26.4 points in 2020-2021 with Boston.

Tatum has represented the United States on the basketball court in various capacities over the years, but this is his first Olympic team.

Related Stories

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Team Usa#Mcdonald#All American#The Boston Celtics#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum thrives late and extends Team USA win over Czech Republic to blowout

Jayson Tatum sat on the bench and watched as Tomas Satoranksy sent an errant Devin Booker pass into the back court for a breakout Czech Republic bucket through a Booker foul. Czech’s Blake Schilb drained a pair of early jumpers, before another pair of threes later in the half, that sent Team USA into timeout down 9-2. Damian Lillard bricks piled up, Booker sent to various locations that rarely were his teammates’ hands. The potential of sweating out an at-large bid for the Olympic quarterfinals after a 1-2 group play run had risen early Saturday morning in the US, but they’re on to the knockout stage, 119-84.
NBAcbslocal.com

Jayson Tatum Erupts For Big 4th Quarter In Team USA’s Win Over Spain

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum continues to be an important offensive force off the bench for Team USA. The Celtics star scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win over Spain, helping Team USA advance to the semifinals and a shot at Olympic gold in Tokyo.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Popovich Has Praise For Team USA’s Jayson Tatum

Team USA enters knockout play on Tuesday taking on Spain which has been a serious challenge for the US over the last several Olympics. The US blew out the Czech Republic and one of the reasons why they did so was because of the outstanding play of former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum.
Basketballgoduke.com

Tatum, USA Down Aussies to Reach Gold Medal Game

TOKYO (USA Basketball) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team (4-1) came back from a 15-point deficit to surge past Australia (4-1) in the semifinals of the 2020 Olympic Games. With a 97-78 win at Saitama Super Arena, the U.S. earned a shot at a fourth straight gold medal.
NBAUSA Today

Jayson Tatum comes through late as Team USA defeats Spain 95-81

In a battle of FIBA’s top ranked teams in the world, a second half offensive clinic from the United States moved them into the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Coming off of his best game as an international player, Jayson Tatum had a string of 7 straight fourth-quarter points to help Team USA put the Spain away en route to their 95-81 victory.
SportsNBA

Tatum, Team USA Advance Past Australia into Gold-Medal Game

Jayson Tatum’s Olympic gold medal hopes momentarily hung in the balance Thursday afternoon in Tokyo, as Team USA struggled out of the gates in its semifinal matchup with Australia, trailing by as many as 15 points during the first half. However, it didn’t take long for those hopes to be renewed.
Basketballnbcboston.com

Jayson Tatum, Team USA in Olympic Semifinals

In the last week of the Tokyo Olympic games, a few Massachusetts athletes will compete in upcoming final events and Celtics star Jayson Tatum will tip off with team USA against Australia. The U.S. men's basketball team will face off against Australia after Tatum helped team USA to the semifinals...
NBANBC Sports

Clutch Jayson Tatum helps USA beat France in Olympic gold medal game

Jayson Tatum played an important role in the United States men's basketball team beating France in the gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night. The Boston Celtics star scored 19 points (8-of-14 shooting) -- second only to Kevin Durant's game-high 29 points -- with a team-high seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He also was a team-best plus-12 in those minutes.
NBAnbcboston.com

Jayson Tatum's Olympic Gold Medal Creates New Nickname for Celtics Star

Tatum's Olympic gold medal win creates new nickname for Celtics star originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum added another prestigious honor to his basketball resume Friday night: Olympic gold medalist. Tatum's 19 points and team-high seven rebounds helped power USA Basketball to a 87-82 gold...
NBANBC Sports

Brown, Smart react to Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum played an important role in USA basketball winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night. He scored 19 points off the bench as Team USA defeated France 87-82 for its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The triumph even created a new nickname for the C's star: "Gold medal Jay".
NBAPosted by
NESN

Fired-Up Jaylen Brown Wears Gold Medal In Photo With Jayson Tatum

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. For whatever reason, some around the NBA want Celtics fans to believe that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum merely are coworkers, rather than good friends. And maybe that’s...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Ime Udoka Wants to Help Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Pass More

LAS VEGAS — Ime Udoka keeps talking about the Celtics’ assist rate from last season. During press availability at NBA Summer League on Tuesday, the new head coach mentioned the ball movement emphasis he’s bringing to the Celtics this season, the same emphasis that made the 2014 Spurs team he coached on legendary.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy