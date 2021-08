Just before this summer’s final Concert in the Park performance, Oxford Bank will host a “Deal or No Deal” live game show at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Centennial Park. This free, interactive event will benefit three local nonprofit organizations: Love for a Child, Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance and Paint a Miracle. Like the TV game show it is based on, each organization will have the opportunity to win cash and prizes by randomly selecting numbered briefcases.