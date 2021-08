It feels as if it has been one step forward, 10 steps back. It doesn’t take a genius to know that the Yankees have been streaky this year. They’re good, then they suck. They score, then they can’t buy a hit. It has been that way all year. You’ll see a lot of fans giving up on the team’s postseason chances only to note they’re only a couple back in the loss column from a playoff spot a couple of weeks later. The Yankees certainly have played with all of our emotions.