Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fancy Farm, KY

Fancy Farm gears up for 141st political picnic

By Jack Kane
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFANCY FARM, KY — Fancy Farm is keeping up its longest-standing tradition going for the 141st year. The annual St. Jerome Picnic will start up at 8 a.m. Saturday. Organizers were putting the finishing touches on everything all day Friday. The fires are hot, the drinks are cold, and the stage is set for the yearly event. Steven Elder, the political chairman for the picnic, is more than excited to have the event getting back to normal.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fancy Farm, KY
Fancy Farm, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#St Jerome Picnic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy