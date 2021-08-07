Fancy Farm gears up for 141st political picnic

FANCY FARM, KY — Fancy Farm is keeping up its longest-standing tradition going for the 141st year. The annual St. Jerome Picnic will start up at 8 a.m. Saturday. Organizers were putting the finishing touches on everything all day Friday. The fires are hot, the drinks are cold, and the stage is set for the yearly event. Steven Elder, the political chairman for the picnic, is more than excited to have the event getting back to normal.