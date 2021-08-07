Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Friday's top prospect performers

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Friday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Cubs: Brennen Davis, OF (MLB No. 43), Double-A Tennessee. After Davis went on a tear in July, he found himself in a small slump in the early days of August. Across both games of Tennessee’s doubleheader, the powerful outfielder broke out by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and also reached on two hit by pitches. Davis has been a force at the plate all season, with 12 homers, 18 doubles, 36 RBIs, a .272/.386/.534 slash line and a .920 OPS across 211 plate appearances in High-A and Double-A. Cubs prospect stats »

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Pipeline#Boston Red Sox#Phillies#Minor League#Cubs#Indians#Lynchburg Jones#Minors#Cardinals#K#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Vlad Jr. vs. Shohei Ohtani for the first time this week

Blue Jays fans can look forward to a long-awaited matchup this week come true between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing off their recent home stand with a dramatic come from behind victory over the Red Sox, the Jays went 9-2 at home. They have an off day on Monday before they start a road trip that begins in Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Angels.
MLBallfans.co

Two Braves prospects tumble in Baseball America’s latest Top 100 list

Baseball America updated their Top 100 Prospects in baseball rankings yesterday, and two Braves came tumbling down the list. Once considered Top 20 prospects according to Baseball America, Cristian Pache and Drew Waters found themselves outside of the Top 50 in the latest update. Pache’s tumble is understandable. It didn’t...
MLBMLB

J-Hey on Deadline: 'I want to be part of this'

CHICAGO -- After finishing up a round of batting practice in the Cubs' indoor cage on Monday evening, Jason Heyward took a seat on the upper bench in the third-base dugout. The outfielder kept an eye on the Wrigley Field diamond as he discussed the changing landscape on the North Side. Heyward is one of the veterans still with the Cubs, following a series of trades that dismantled the core, transformed the roster and made it clear that the future is now the franchise's priority.
Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Top Prospect Games West REWIND

We wrap up our look back at all of the content we pushed out from this summer's Top Prospect Games West. The Top Prospect Games West was held at Frederick CC and featured 26 players from across the Old Line State, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Players went through a pro-style workout and also played a simulated game in front of our PBR Maryland scouting staff.
MLBallfans.co

Alvarez, Baty, and Mauricio Find Themselves Within ESPN’s Top 25 Prospects

As the Minor League Baseball season reaches the halfway mark, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently published his mid-season top 50 prospects update. In this edition, three New York Mets top prospects are named within the top 25 in all of baseball. With impressive seasons, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio each turned enough heads to jump in the ESPN polls significantly.
MLBESPN

Kiley McDaniel's midseason top 50 MLB prospects

There have been a lot of graduations since my preseason top 100 list, along with a number of recent trades, the draft and a number of notable prospects who have played regular-season games for the first time in two years. What that adds up to is a lot of movement on this midseason top 50 prospects list.
MLBarcamax.com

A's swing trade for Marlins' Marte, send former top prospect in return

The Oakland A's made a shocking trade on Wednesday, sending their once-No. 1 prospect, pitcher Jesús Luzardo, to the Miami Marlins for 32-year-old outfielder Starling Marte, sources confirmed to this news organization. The 32-year-old Marte fills a significant need in the A's outfield. He is slashing .306/.407/.453 with a .859...
MLBperutribune.com

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson homers to right field. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada walks. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez flies out to left center field to Ian Happ. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging.
MLBNBC Washington

Who's Next? Timelines for Nationals' Top Prospects as Team Goes Young

Timelines for Nationals’ top prospects as team goes young originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In the first week since the Nationals overhauled their roster and swapped veteran stars for young up-and-comers, they’ve seen three of the players they acquired at the trade deadline appear for them in the majors and several other prospects carve out new roles on the big-league club.
MLBallfans.co

MLB ranks O’s Adley Rutschman top prospect in baseball

He MLB season is ongoing, but the prospect scene of baseball is turning the page to 2022. As the draft has come and gone, adding a crop of new prospects into the fold, and other young players have graduated full-time to their major league teams, it’s time for new rankings.
MLBbleachernation.com

Baseball America’s Updated Midseason Cubs Top 30 Prospects List is Out

I have REALLY been waiting for this one: it’s the updated, midseason Baseball America top 30 Cubs prospects list. With the lack of a 2020 season, and then the developments in the early season, and then the draft, and then the TRADES, I really wanted to know how BA would rank the Cubs’ top prospects. And I REALLY wanted to read the updated scouting reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy