Friday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Cubs: Brennen Davis, OF (MLB No. 43), Double-A Tennessee. After Davis went on a tear in July, he found himself in a small slump in the early days of August. Across both games of Tennessee's doubleheader, the powerful outfielder broke out by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and also reached on two hit by pitches. Davis has been a force at the plate all season, with 12 homers, 18 doubles, 36 RBIs, a .272/.386/.534 slash line and a .920 OPS across 211 plate appearances in High-A and Double-A.