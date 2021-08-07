Cancel
Martinsburg, WV

A community in mourning

By Ginnie Maurer Guest Columnist
 3 days ago

A community is a group of people who have common bonds, interests, goals. A community promotes a feeling of fellowship where members look out for each other and care about each other's lives, experiences, health, and well-being. The Wellness Center in the Dorothy McCormack building has been such a community for 22 years. And yet, that community is going to be decimated; its approximately 1,500 members tossed out of the place that has brought them mental, emotional, physical, and social comfort, leaving the community in mourning.

