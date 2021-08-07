To Mask, or Not to Mask
In March,2020, Dr. Fauci said that masks only give a false sense of security against the virus, and that they should only be worn by the infected during the pandemic. Part of the reason given, at a later date to justify his comments, is that the N95 masks are engineered to prevent particulates, down to 0.3 microns, from being inhaled. The CoVid particulate are one third of that, or 0.1 microns. The analogy of using horizontal chain link fencing to stop marbles poured onto it.www.journal-news.net
