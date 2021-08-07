Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

To Mask, or Not to Mask

By Richard Zigler Charles Town
Journal & Sunday Journal
 3 days ago

In March,2020, Dr. Fauci said that masks only give a false sense of security against the virus, and that they should only be worn by the infected during the pandemic. Part of the reason given, at a later date to justify his comments, is that the N95 masks are engineered to prevent particulates, down to 0.3 microns, from being inhaled. The CoVid particulate are one third of that, or 0.1 microns. The analogy of using horizontal chain link fencing to stop marbles poured onto it.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Cdc#Photo Id#Economy#N95#Cdc#Russians#Dems#Nsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Nevada State8newsnow.com

To mask or not to mask? That is no longer the question in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rise of the Delta variant and a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccinations is the driving force behind recent changes to mask guidance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have required mask-wearing in indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status, in areas deemed as hot spots. Clark County is one of those.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of "Major Surge"

We are in the midst of a "major surge" of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this morning. Appearing on Morning Joe, the doctor gave a full-throated warning to all Americans about the dangers of the Delta variant—and the possibility of new mutants arising, ones that might get around our vaccines. Read on for 7 key points that may save your life, and the lives of your children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TrafficABC 4

MASKS REQUIRED: UTA riders not following mask guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While facemasks have been required on UTA trains and buses since January, some UTA riders aren’t complying with mask regulations. Carl Arky, the spokesman for the UTA tells ABC4 it has been a challenge to enforce the rules. “The CDC is supposed to drop those...
Beauty & FashionIndiana Gazette

Masks are back in fashion

As effective as the COVID-19 vaccines have been, the pandemic has taken an unfortunate turn in recent weeks. New cases and hospitalizations are no longer in decline across the United States, they’re on the upswing; the highly contagious delta variant accounts for most. Doses of the vaccines are plentiful, but the arms willing to accept them are not; vaccine hesitancy has become a serious obstacle to conquering the disease. And to top it off, it’s become increasingly clear that those masks people were so delighted to take off just weeks ago are coming back into fashion. This week’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people ought to wear masks indoors in areas of significant transmission proved a milestone — raising the hackles of right-wing politicos and the usual conspiracy theorists while reminding average Americans that the fight against the virus isn’t over yet.
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Masks are a minor inconvenience

Researchers showed that “wearing a surgical face mask did not cause gas exchange abnormalities in healthy adults or even in adults with lung function impairment” (Annals ATS, March 2021;18(3):539-541). The authors measured carbon dioxide exchange and oxygen saturation before and after wearing a surgical mask in physicians with healthy lungs and in people with severe chronic obstructive lung disease. They state that, “It is important to inform the public that the discomfort associated with mask use should not lead to unsubstantiated safety concerns as this may attenuate the application of a practice proven to improve public health.”
Public HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Dysfunction junction: To mask or not to mask?

The delta variant of the coronavirus could not have come at a worse time — just as the U.S. economy and the lives of ordinary citizens were returning to normal. Now, the public is beginning to harbor doubts anew about the future of vaccinations and about how to resume normal work and schooling. That, coupled with mixed messaging from authorities, has left many people second-guessing experts and reignited anger and finger-pointing. Doug McKelway takes a look at the new battleground over the delta variant.
Public HealthKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Mask debate

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, the CDC released new guidance saying masks will be recommended indoors for vaccinated individuals where COVID-19 cases are surging. The same day, Mayo Clinic announced a mask mandate for all of its employees. Some may say it's understandable considering the clinic's position on Covid-19 and its strong vaccination policies, while others consider it bold and perhaps stepping over the line of "personal choice".
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Mask or Money: The debate about masks in the workplace

Philippe Weiss, President of Seyfarth at Work, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why more companies are now considering requiring their employees to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination amid the rise in coronavirus cases. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

New CDC Mask Recommendations

Ridgewood NJ, despite the data and the real science the Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone living in a county considered at substantial or high risk for the spread of COVID-19 should wear a mask in public indoor spaces, even if they are vaccinated. These are the counties at substantial or high risk in New Jersey. “It Makes No Sense and the Science Doesn’t Support It” Dr. Paul on New Mask Mandates July 29, 2021.
AccidentsJournal & Sunday Journal

A Layman's View: Mask on, mask off

All I wanted to do was get stuff to make sandwiches. And so, as is typically the case when I need these types of things, I went to the grocery store. It was over in Maryland — southeast Maryland. I didn’t think much of it, so as I pulled into the parking lot and headed into the store, things felt like business as usual.
Multnomah County, ORupbeacon.com

UP updates mask policy

Masks will be required inside of university and campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 2. Masks and face coverings will be required for all students, faculty and staff inside of university and campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 2. The decision to reinstate mask mandates was...
New York City, NYourtownny.com

Vaccines, Masks and Mandates

When in doubt, wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated. But under no conditions, let the need to wear a mask distract you from getting vaccinated in the first place. That was Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “strong recommendation” Monday. Neither a mandate nor an edict, the Mayor’s guidance on wearing mask’s indoors was nonetheless clear:
Public Healthpetproductnews.com

SuperZoo Will Require Masks

SuperZoo attendees, exhibitors and event staff will be required to wear masks. The event, which is produced by the World Pet Association (WPA), will be held Aug. 17-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. “Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for...
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

Updated Masking Requirements

From: Katie Callow-Wright, Executive Vice President of the University and Chief of Staff in the Office of the President. On Tuesday, July 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance for fully vaccinated people, including issuing a new recommendation that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask indoors in public in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. According to the CDC, this action will reduce the risk of being infected with the virus’s Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others. Cook County, where the University of Chicago is located, is an area with a “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the most recent CDC data.
Public HealthPosted by
The Day

Mask or no mask: not everyone sees it the same way

In the country's fourth-most vaccinated state, viewpoints vary on the necessity of a return to mask-wearing amid the rapid spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Many people, liberated from masks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May said the vaccinated no longer needed to cover up in public, are not thrilled with the CDC's recent about-face on the issue. But some are more willing than others to accept it.
Public HealthDodge City Daily Globe

Outdoors: To Mask or not to Mask; that is the Question

I wrote this column a year ago, and was hoping by now I could burn a copy of it along with all our face masks in effigy in the town square, or at least bury them while muttering some sort of incantation to make the need for them disappear. But alas, masks have reared their ugly heads again, so here goes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy