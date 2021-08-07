Cancel
Berkeley County, WV

Do not go gently ...

By Gayle McGowan Martinsburg
Journal & Sunday Journal
 3 days ago

This past week an announcement was made that The Wellness Center at Berkeley Medical Center is closing effective Oct. 1. Since then, word has spread quickly throughout the community. For those of us who are members of the facility, this has come as a real blow. The Wellness Center is unique in its atmosphere and its class offerings. This is particularly true for senior citizen members. The "exercise at your own pace" attitude of the participants and staff creates a comfortable experience. Going to a large gym with a much younger membership will not be the same.

