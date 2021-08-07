Gonzales deals, but Mariners fall in 11th in NY

You can’t really expect Mariners players to get it. Although the idea that GM Jerry Dipoto has to come down to the clubhouse to OK any decision he wants to make isn’t how things work in any company. The fans are probably in between, because they went into this season pretty much only looking forward to what they would get for Kyle Seager or Mitch Haniger, and hopefully the debut of Jarred Kelenic and the continued development of Kyle Lewis (neither of those things have gone particularly well this year either for varying reasons). Suddenly, they have a team that finds itself in the wild-card chase. Except it might not be any good still, though the ride here certainly has been fun.