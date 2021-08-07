Gonzales deals, but Mariners fall in 11th in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating the New York Yankees 2-0. The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost for only the third time in 13 games, ending a tightly contested series between playoff contenders. New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six. Kikuchi and Mariners relievers Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider combined to strike out 12.
