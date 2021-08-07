Cancel
MLB

Gonzales deals, but Mariners fall in 11th in NY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- In the end, the lack of breathing room came back to bite the Mariners in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees on Friday night, as Keynan Middleton gave up a two-out walk-off RBI single to Brett Gardner in the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium. Seattle’s pitchers walked...

New York State
Keynan Middleton
Marco Gonzales
Brett Gardner
#Mariners#Yankees#Seattle
Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBFresno Bee

Rally in 9th falls short, Mariners fall 8-6 to Astros

In most circumstances, the outcome would’ve been completely predictable. But with this Mariners team, proving prediction models, run-differential believers and skeptical analysts wrong has been something of a theme this season. Just a day before against these same Houston Astros, they overcame a seven-run deficit and won the game in...
MLBWenatchee World

Lowly Rangers walk off with win in 10th, dealing Mariners a costly defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas – In this stadium that is the definition of the modern major-league ballpark with two massive multiple video screens, a sound system that can be heard on the moon and a retractable roof, usually closed to keep the sweltering summer heat out and keep in the din from a crowd, larger than expected considering the home team’s record and the trade-deadline gutting of its roster, the 33,463 fans at Globe Life Field were given an ending to reward their faith and financial commitment.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Switch-hitting, switch-throwing second-rounder Arroyo finalizes deal with Mariners

Even at a young age, an injured right arm couldn’t keep Edwin Arroyo off the field. When a childhood injury in his native Puerto Rico prohibited the shortstop from throwing with his right arm for a considerable amount of time, Arroyo adjusted. Every day, he’d play catch with his father with his left hand. When Arroyo realized the lack of players that shared his newfound ambidexterity, he continued on with his training, even after his right arm had healed.
MLBwcn247.com

Kikuchi, Seager, Mariners beat Yankees, avoid 4-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating the New York Yankees 2-0. The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost for only the third time in 13 games, ending a tightly contested series between playoff contenders. New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six. Kikuchi and Mariners relievers Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald and Drew Steckenrider combined to strike out 12.
MLBDeadspin

The dealing Mariners had the right idea, the execution was just iffy

You can’t really expect Mariners players to get it. Although the idea that GM Jerry Dipoto has to come down to the clubhouse to OK any decision he wants to make isn’t how things work in any company. The fans are probably in between, because they went into this season pretty much only looking forward to what they would get for Kyle Seager or Mitch Haniger, and hopefully the debut of Jarred Kelenic and the continued development of Kyle Lewis (neither of those things have gone particularly well this year either for varying reasons). Suddenly, they have a team that finds itself in the wild-card chase. Except it might not be any good still, though the ride here certainly has been fun.
MLBMLB

Marco deals but Mariners stunned in 9th

The Mariners had all the makings for a bounceback win in Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers at Globe Life Field: quality starting pitching, timely hitting and solid relief pitching. Instead, in an exact replica of Saturday’s loss, the Mariners were once again walked off by Jonah Heim in a...
MLBchatsports.com

The Toro for Graveman deal is better than you think for the Mariners

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Scott Servais #9 and Kendall Graveman #49 of the Seattle Mariners shake hands after the game against the Oakland Athletics. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Look, we were all upset when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Astros. Seeing, arguably, our best bullpen guy...
MLBESPN

Sources: Tampa Bay Rays finalizing deal to send Diego Castillo to Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire reliever Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday. Castillo serves as a replacement for right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman, who Seattle traded to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Rays, meanwhile, boast the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 104, Mariners at Rangers – Deadline Day Fall-out

Soooo, a day after gutting the team by trading closer Kendall Graveman to the division-leading Astros, Jerry Dipoto made good on his statement that the move couldn’t be seen in isolation, and that he had plenty more irons in the fire. The M’s moved prospect 3B/1B Austin Shenton to Tampa Bay in exchange for new closer, Diego Castillo. Castillo’s a hard-throwing FB/SL righty who generates more whiffs and strikeouts than Graveman, but doesn’t have Graveman’s sinker, and thus his ground ball rate. Castillo’s arb eligible this coming off season, so could be with the M’s for several years.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Wandy Peralta vs. Marco Gonzales

On the heels of a come-from-behind win powered by new Yankee Joey Gallo, New York looks to take the second tilt in a four-game set from Seattle, one of many teams also jostling for playoff positioning as we move into the dog days of August. The Yankees have their work cut out for them, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the health of the club and its ability put forth consistent lineups and starting pitchers.
MLBNewsday

Brett Gardner's walk-off single in 11th beats Mariners

The attendance on Friday night at Yankee Stadium was 43,180, the largest gathering the Yankees have played in front of in any venue since 2019. They saw a heck of a game. And a heck of a finish. The Yankees were one inning away from losing when they tied the...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners fall 5-4 to Yankees after NY’s 4-run 6th inning

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Yankees 5, Mariners 4: Box score. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Struggle At The Plate, Fall To Mariners In Finale

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating the New York Yankees 2-0 Sunday. The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost...
MLBMLB

Mariners blank Yanks, rally late to win finale

NEW YORK -- The Mariners finally broke through with a much-needed win against the Yankees, avoiding a four-game series sweep with a 2-0 decision on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. A series that has been defined by Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field featured a new chapter in this...

