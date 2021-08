Jackson State transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin is entering his final season of eligibility at his new in Ann Arbor as a bit of a darkhorse. Playing his football in an entirely different division, no one truly knows how his game is going to translate at the next level. However, it's clear that his skillset was coveted by Power Five programs across the country and fills a need and adds much-needed experienced depth at the wide receiver position for the Wolverines.