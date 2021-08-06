Bronze medal in women's marathon for Notre Dame alumnus Molly Seidel

The Olympic medals for Notre Dame athletes keep coming. The latest comes as a bit of a surprise given the circumstances. Former Irish runner Molly Seidel only had two previous marathons to her name before running in the women’s marathon for the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics. Almost as it it was cinema, Seidel won the bronze with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 46 seconds, becoming the third American woman to medal in the event. She finished behind gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir and silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, both of Kenya: