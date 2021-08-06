Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Bronze medal in women's marathon for Notre Dame alumnus Molly Seidel

By Geoffrey Clark
USA Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic medals for Notre Dame athletes keep coming. The latest comes as a bit of a surprise given the circumstances. Former Irish runner Molly Seidel only had two previous marathons to her name before running in the women’s marathon for the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics. Almost as it it was cinema, Seidel won the bronze with a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 46 seconds, becoming the third American woman to medal in the event. She finished behind gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir and silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, both of Kenya:

fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Brigid Kosgei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Bronze Medal#Notre Dame#Kenya#American#Fightingirish#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
Sportsfloridagators.com

Gators Shine in 2020 Olympics

Gators combined to win 17 total Olympic medals, equaling the second-highest total for Florida in a single Olympics (21 in Los Angeles/1984; also 17 in London/2012). Gators won the 17 medals in five different sports: baseball, soccer, swimming, softball, track & field (20 of the 21 medals won in 1984 were in the sport of swimming – the other in track & field)
Sportswomenshoopsworld.com

For the seventh straight time, Team USA is golden

The U.S. basketball team etched their place in history Sunday as they beat Japan, 90-75, to claim their seventh straight Olympic gold medal. It was a record-breaking endeavor on several fronts for the Americans. The win ties the Olympic record for all team sports, as U.S. men’s basketball claimed seven...
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
FootballNBC Sports

How Did the US Win Gold in the Men's and Women's 4x400m Relays?

Only one word can describe the performance by Team USA on the last day of track and field action at the Tokyo Olympics. From start to finish, the U.S. men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams outclassed the international competition, crossing the finish line so far ahead of the pack that the broadcast couldn’t keep up.
BasketballUSA Today

Notre Dame alumnus Jackie Young wins gold with U.S. 3-on-3 hoops team

Former Notre Dame player Jackie Young was a late addition to the U.S. for the new 3-on-3 basketball event at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, she and her teammates have ascended to the top of Olympic podium. Young and the U.S. defeated Russia, 18-15, in the gold-medal game to become the historic first winners of the event. Earlier, China defeated France to win the bronze medal.
Sportschatsports.com

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir beats the heat to win the Olympic marathon, and American Molly Seidel takes the bronze

SAPPORO, JAPAN — Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo. Jepchirchir crossed the line in a winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds Saturday in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games went north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
Worldkyma.com

Kenya wins marathon gold, silver; USA’s Seidel earns bronze

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei continued Kenya’s dominance in the Olympic marathon on Saturday, claiming gold and silver in the women’s race. In just her third career marathon, USA’s Molly Sidel won bronze. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Athletics-Marathon newcomer Seidel battles elite to win bronze

SAPPORO, Japan (Reuters) – Molly Seidel may have been competing in just her third marathon but the American relished the role of disruptor as she ran alongside the sport’s elite and took bronze in the Olympic women’s event on Saturday. Seidel, who switched from shorter distances and debuted at the...
Sportswgno.com

Cherry, Norwood Claim Olympic Gold Medals in Men’s 4x400m Relay

Tokyo, Japan – Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood both earned the first Olympic gold medals of their career on Saturday as Team USA closed out the track and field portion of the Olympics with a gold medal in the men’s 4×400 meter relay. Cherry, who took fourth in the individual...
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Olympic Latest: Jepchirchir wins marathon; US's Seidel 3rd

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo. Jepchirchir...
SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame alumnus Angie Akers coaches U.S. to beach volleyball gold

A couple of athletes who attended Notre Dame already have won gold medals during the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Now, we can say a Notre Dame alumnus has coached athletes to the gold during this prestigious two-week period. Irish volleyball legend Angie Akers earned that distinction when the U.S. beach volleyball duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman swept the final match of the women’s competition against Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia. The Irish’s Twitter account wasted no time congratulating Akers:
Sportsonefootdown.com

Former Irish Runner, Seidel, Captures Bronze in Olympic Marathon

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish runner (2012-2016), Molly Seidel, ran the race of her life to capture the bronze medal in the Olympic marathon this evening. In just her third career marathon, Seidel entered the race with very little fanfare and was not expected to contend for a medal. In addition to fighting humidity that reached 86% and road temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, Seidel went toe to toe with a loaded field of 88 women, including the current world record holder Brigid Kosgei.
Worldchatsports.com

Peres Jepchirchir leads a 1-2 Kenyan finish, just ahead of Molly Seidel, in the marathon.

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke away late in the race to sprint to the gold medal in the women’s marathon. Jepchirchir was among a large pack of runners that held together on Saturday morning until the late going. She went on to defeat another Kenya runner, Brigid Kosgei, the world-record holder, who earned the silver medal, and Molly Seidel of the United States, who claimed the bronze.
SportsWrcbtv.com

Track and field in review: Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy