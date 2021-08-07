Cancel
NBA

Three Takeaways From The Spurs’ Summer League Game With Memphis

By Stephen Michael
projectspurs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs closed out the Utah portion of their Summer League schedule with an 82-77 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Friday night. San Antonio opened the game strong, leading 22-14 after the first quarter. However, Memphis picked up their defense in the second, allowing just 11 points from the Spurs. The Grizzlies outscored San Antonio 21-11 to take the lead into the locker room.

projectspurs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy