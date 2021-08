The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Temple Owls. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Owls crazy season a year ago and touch base on what the current roster looks like and what we should expect from Temple this season. Will Rod Carey get Temple back bowling this year? What does the addition of Georgia transfer D’wan Mathis at quarterback mean for the Owls? Will the defense be able to replace all that they lost? Could Temple surprise in the AAC Conference race? We talk it all on this special Temple Owls edition of The College Football Experience.