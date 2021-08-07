New Rock Tunes & A Special Interview On Q Connected Sunday
Every Sunday night, 10 to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you the latest new rock & shining the spotlight on plenty of local rock in the Borderland that we call Q Connected. For this week we're definitely putting the emphasis on NEW: new songs & new debuting artists. We have the brand new Greta Van Fleet song, "Built By Nations" from The Battle at Garden's Gate album, the new Ayron Jones tune "Supercharged", the new Dirty Honey "The Wire", & a special cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" by the Scottish Prog-Metal band Biffy Clyro, who will be appearing on the upcoming Metallica Blacklist album releasing September 10th.klaq.com
Comments / 0