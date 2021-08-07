Cancel
Music

New Rock Tunes & A Special Interview On Q Connected Sunday

By Daniel Paulus
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Sunday night, 10 to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you the latest new rock & shining the spotlight on plenty of local rock in the Borderland that we call Q Connected. For this week we're definitely putting the emphasis on NEW: new songs & new debuting artists. We have the brand new Greta Van Fleet song, "Built By Nations" from The Battle at Garden's Gate album, the new Ayron Jones tune "Supercharged", the new Dirty Honey "The Wire", & a special cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" by the Scottish Prog-Metal band Biffy Clyro, who will be appearing on the upcoming Metallica Blacklist album releasing September 10th.

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

#Rock Revolution#Odessa#Heavy Metal#Blacklist#Q Connected#Greta Van Fleet#Scottish#Rockhouse#Starset
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Duran Duran & Tyler the Creator replacing Stevie Nicks & DaBaby at ACL Fest

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator. Both will perform on both weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, in Austin's Zilker Park.
MusicTimes News

Styx rocks the Peak with classic favorites, new tunes

They came from New York, New Jersey, from the counties of Pennsylvania and from as far away as Maryland. The faithful fans of Styx, some holding tickets from two years ago when the pandemic shut down concerts all across America, were treated to an electrified performance by the Classic Rock Hall of Fame band at Penn’s Peak on Saturday night. This was the group’s fifth time at the mountain top venue.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hand Habits Preview New Album With Tender Dancefloor Tune ‘Aquamarine’

Hand Habits, the project of L.A.-based musician Meg Duffy, has returned with a new song, “Aquamarine,” from their upcoming album, Fun House, out October 22nd via Saddle Creek. “Aquamarine” is an expansive song that steadily builds to a pristine dancefloor-ready peak — a moment that Duffy brings to life on a brilliantly lit stage in the single-take video for the song, directed by V Haddad. “What originally started as a minimally arranged acoustic ballad, ‘Aquamarine’ evolved into the story of certain events in life, what informs my identity, the silence in the questions left unanswered that become the shape of understanding who...
MusicTulsa World

38 Special rockin' into the night at Hard Rock again

The classic southern rock band 38 Special will celebrate a body of work that spans decades during an Oct. 22 return to Hard Rock Live, the concert of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets are $38 and go on sale Aug. 12. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock...
Rock, MIMining Journal

Rock dance coming up on Sunday

ROCK — A dance will be held at the Rock Community/Senior Center, located at 3892 W. Mapleridge Road from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Come enjoy the music of Ron Jay and the Country Strangers. The cost is $5 per person. There will be a free-will donation lunch. For more information, call Alice at 356-6588. All proceeds benefit the community’s Senior Corporation.
Musice-line-media.com

NEW TUNE TUESDAYS: – SILK SONIC- SKATE

Silk Sonic is here to stay! The dynamic duo that consist Grammy award winners Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars hits us with a new track titled Skate and we are here for it!
Bethlehem, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Summer sounds: Country tunes, rock and EDM at MusikFest in Bethlehem

With more than 200 musical acts on the bill, Musikfest is back — and bigger than ever. While the majority of the concerts are free (for the complete schedule, go to musikfest.org/lineup), headliners take center stage at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza,101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. Here’s a...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Legendary Cypress Hill Bringing Their Energetic Live Show To Town

There's a great outdoor concert happening this week in El Paso you don't want to miss out on. Concerts are back in El Paso and we're finally starting to see those big crowd shows we've missed so much over the past year. The El Paso County Coliseum has the perfect setup for these outdoor shows and this week there's a show coming to town you don't want to miss out on.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

New Little King Song Perfectly Captures The Events of 2020

Every so often the world goes through major changing events & they become the focal point for artists to write music about. Since 2020, the pandemic has absolutely been a major factor for many musicians to write about: the frustrations, the fears & uncertainties of what will happen the next day. That is absolutely the case for El Paso artist, Little King, who's back with another single that just came out this weekend.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

2021’s Best Metal Songs (So Far)

With the hellscape of 2020 deep into the rear view mirror, 2021 came roaring forward with a new era of bangers for the post-pandemic world. Whether released by metal stalwarts or up-and-coming new-bloods, these are the tracks that stood out so far in 2021. It’s been a fantastic year so...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Wolf Alice: Taking Success In Stride

Wolf Alice has always been about the unexpected. Granted, many bands tend to make that claim, but in this case, the evidence is clearly there. While their new album, Blue Weekend, reflects their anthemic, often over-the-top approach, they began life as a duo, a scenario that would suggest a far more measured approach.
MusicKerrang

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ release new tune, Go Get A Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released the latest single from their forthcoming Sticky album. Premiering as Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World, the new track, Go Get A Tattoo, features electro-punk artist Lynks, and takes in Frank’s frustration with opening a tattoo shop last year… just in time for lockdown.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

10 of the Most Hated Rock + Metal Albums (and Why)

One of the hardest parts of being an artist is consistently satisfying fan expectations while staying true to your creative goals. Sure, tons of iconic bands achieve this balance without fail, but just as many have at least one record that – because it’s too different, too similar, or just too underwhelming – tends to draw massive hatred from their devotees.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Blur’s “Song 2”

Sometimes the best songs just materialize out of nowhere. Here’s an example of that. Blur was working on new music at a London studio and bass player Alex James was hideously hungover and things weren’t working out. To maybe drive the headache away, drummer Dave Rowntree and guitarist Graham Coxon sat down at the two kits set up in the studio and started hammering when. James joined in, cranking his bass into overdrive in a parody of bad grunge. And then Damon Albarn started improvising nonsense lyrics.
MusicNME

Jade Bird – ‘Different Kinds Of Light’ review: eclectic follow-up stays true to her roots

When Jade Bird began to garner attention back in 2017, she was quickly categorised as a country-folk singer; many of the Northumberland-born star’s songs were acoustic guitar ballads against Americana-tinged vocals – her first EP was aptly named ‘Something American’. But despite Bird embracing her Southern influences, she wants people to know there’s more to her as a musician. “I always felt like people were really trying to box me into a genre and a style,” she told NME in her recent digital cover story.
EntertainmentPopMatters

Etta James Owned the Stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been going strong since 1966, even though they haven’t strictly stuck with the “jazz” label. “I’d like to do a medley of some songs I recorded in the early ’60s,” singer Etta James said while introducing her medley of “At Last/Trust Me/Sunday Kind of Love” onstage at the famous festival in the summer of 1989. “I think, at that point, they thought I was going to be a jazz singer.” She stretches out the word “jazz” just a millisecond longer than most of us would speak it, probably out of amusement towards her own words. “I’d like to do a tune for you now; it’s an old blues tune. As you know, I am a blues singer,” James says as she introduces “Drown in My Own Tears” from the same stage 14 years earlier during her first-ever Montreux set.

