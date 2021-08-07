Cancel
Huntland, TN

Larry Dwayne Steele Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Dwayne Steele, 72 of Huntland, passed from this life on Wednesday, (August 4, 2021), at Southern Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on March 29, 1949, to the late Everett Lyle and Aline Miller Steele. Mr. Steele was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. During his military service he served as an infantry machine gunner in the Marines during the Vietnam War, 1968-69, then 2nd Ranger Battalion until his retirement from the regular Army in 1991. He was the rock of the family and always put his family first. Mr. Steele was an avid reader of the Holy Bible, who let faith lead him through tough times. He was a collector of Case knives and loved to watch old westerns. Mr. Steele was a huge animal and nature lover.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Dale Steele. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra Edwards Steele; three sons, Daryl (Kim) Steele, David L. (Stella) Steele, and Lucas (Jessica) Steele; sister, Sandra Lynn (Rod) Stutts; seven grandchildren, Oren Steele, Logan Steele, Maya Steele, Jake VanHoek, Alyus Steele, Julie Walden and Aaron Walden; two great children, Carsyn Montgomery and Mayala Montgomery. He was dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2:00PM at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 4:00PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Moore Memorial Cemetery in Huntland with Military Honors rendered. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.

www.elkvalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

